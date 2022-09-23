Photos show condition of Azovstal defender after Russian prison ~~

This is Mykhailo Dianov, a Ukrainian defender of Mariupol who became legendary thanks to a photo where he smiles despite the serious injury to his arm inside the Azovstal steelworks inside the besieged city.
He just returned home in a POW swap after four months in Russian prison. He did not receive any adequate medical help.
“His physical condition is very difficult, but morally, Mykhailo is very strong. He is very happy that he is back. He says: I walk and breathe clean, free air.
Now the main thing is to put him on his feet,” his sister Aliona told Ukrainska Pravda.
In Russian prison, his fixation device was pulled out with rusty pliers without anesthetics, Aliona shared. 4 cm of bone are kissing. Mykhailo will undergo an operation, but later: first, he urgently needs to gain weight, as he lost 30% of his body mass in Russian captivity.
215 Ukrainian POWs freed from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders