Photos show condition of Azovstal defender after Russian prison ~~

This is Mykhailo Dianov, a Ukrainian defender of Mariupol who became legendary thanks to a photo where he smiles despite the serious injury to his arm inside the Azovstal steelworks inside the besieged city.

Mykhailo in Azovstal. Photo: Dmytro Kozatsky

He just returned home in a POW swap after four months in Russian prison. He did not receive any adequate medical help.

Mykhailo heading home after the POW swap

“His physical condition is very difficult, but morally, Mykhailo is very strong. He is very happy that he is back. He says: I walk and breathe clean, free air.



Now the main thing is to put him on his feet,” his sister Aliona told Ukrainska Pravda.

Mykhailo now. Photo: Kristina Berdynskykh

In Russian prison, his fixation device was pulled out with rusty pliers without anesthetics, Aliona shared. 4 cm of bone are kissing. Mykhailo will undergo an operation, but later: first, he urgently needs to gain weight, as he lost 30% of his body mass in Russian captivity.