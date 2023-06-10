Ukrainian offensive operations continued in at least four front areas – ISW

Editor’s Note Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in at least four areas of the front on 9 June, according to the US-based think tank Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in at least four areas of the front on 9 June, according to the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that Russian forces repelled limited and localized Ukrainian ground attacks in the Kreminna area.

Ukrainian officials stated on 9 June that Ukrainian forces advanced 1.2 kilometers in continued offensive operations near Bakhmut on 8 June.

Ukrainian forces continued limited counteroffensive operations in western Donetsk Oblast near the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border on 9 June, and made tactical gains in the area (1, 2, 3, 4, 5).

Ukrainian forces also continued ground attacks in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight from 8 June to 9 and during the day on 9 June, and a Russian source suggested that Ukrainian forces made incremental gains during the attacks (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11).

