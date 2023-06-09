Seismic signals indicate Kakhovka dam explosion – NORSAR

Breached Kakhovka Dam. Photo: Energoatom's Telegram channel

Norway’s nuclear test-ban monitor, the Norwegian Seismic Array (NORSAR), analyzed seismic signals from regional stations concerning the Kakhovka dam collapse in southern Ukraine and concluded that there was an explosion at the Kakhovka dam on Tuesday night (6 June 2023).

According to NORSAR, seismic signals indicate an explosion at the Kakhovka dam at 02:54 am on 6 June. Time and location (coordinates: 46.7776, 33.37) coincide with media reports about the Kakhovka dam’s collapse, according to NORSAR. The magnitude estimate is between 1 and 2, which means that the kinetic action was highly likely used to destroy the dam.

Furthermore, based on the analysis, NORSAR reported weak signals from an earlier seismic event from approximately 02:35 am (local time in Ukraine) originating from the direction of the Kakhovka dam.

Earlier before, the Bukovina (BURAR) seismic array in Romania, a station approximately 620 kilometers from the Kakhovka dam, reported seismic signals in the area of the dam, indicating an explosion.

The Kahovka hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine experienced significant destruction on 6 June, causing widespread flooding, mass evacuation of civilians, military setbacks, and raising disputes regarding the future implications.

According to Ukrainian Intelligence, the detonation of the dam happened at 2:30 AM on 6 June. Russia carried out primary mining operations immediately after seizing Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant back in February-March 2022. In April 2022, Russia carried out additional mining of the locks and supports and placed trucks with explosives on the dam itself, according to Ukraine’s Intelligence.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was a run-of-river power station on the Dnipro River in Nova Kakhovka, a port city located on the reservoir’s southern bank. The primary purposes of the dam were hydroelectric power generation, irrigation, and navigation. It was the sixth and the last dam in the Dnipro reservoir cascade.

