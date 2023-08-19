Internal Ministry: Kakhovka power plant beyond repair after Russia destroyed its dam in June

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is beyond restoration as 11 sections of its dam have been destroyed after Russia blew it up earlier this year. Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated this during a meeting with foreign diplomatic mission representatives to build a framework for implementing President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

The Kakhovka HPP was located in Kherson oblast on a dam across the Dnipro RIver. Overnight into 6 June, Russian forces blew up the HPP’s dam, unleashing massive flooding downstream on Kherson City and multiple other towns and villages as the large Kakhovka Reservoir drained away.

Klimenko says the Russian terrorist attack on the dam destroyed 11 spans of the dam’s upper part out of 28, while 150 tons of lubricants leaked from the hydroelectric power plant’s engine room, and 180 settlements were affected by the man-made disaster.

According to the ministry, at least 34 people were killed and 28 others were injured, while 39 people are still missing. Nearly 4,000 people and hundreds of pets were evacuated from the flooded areas while the Russian forces repeatedly opened fire on people during the rescue operation and evacuation.

The Interior Minister noted that the main threat to Ukraine and the world now exists around the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Liga reports.

Read also: