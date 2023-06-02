Ukrainian air force destroys all 15 missiles and 21 drones during Russia’s night attack

At night of 2 June 2023 Ukrainian defenders downed all 15 cruise missiles and 21 Iranian UAVs ‘Shahed’ used by Russian forces to attack, including Kyiv Oblast, according to General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian Air Force.

Earlier, KCSA Head Serhiy Popko reported that during the night of 2 June, over 30 different types of aerial targets were detected and destroyed in the airspace over Kyiv and the surrounding areas.

Ukraine Air Force says: “Initially, the Russian occupiers attacked with ‘Shahed-136/131’ kamikaze drones – around 23:00 on the night of 2 June. They approached from the southern direction, taking advantage of the terrain relief and the Dnipro River course. Around 3:00, the cruise missiles X-101/X-555, launched by strategic Tu-95MS bombers from the Caspian Sea, were already in the airspace of Ukraine. They approached from the northern direction, targeting Kyiv, maneuvering, and attempting to mislead our air defense.”

