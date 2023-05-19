Zelenskyy joins Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, on 19 May. Source: Zelenskiy/Telegram  

On 19 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a summit of the Arab League in Saudi Arabia and urged Arab nations to work with Kyiv to secure the release of Ukrainian POWs in Russian detention, The Washington Post reported.

“The release of all political prisoners of Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, and unlawfully deported individuals, the presentation of our peace formula, which requires the involvement of as many states as possible, and ensuring energy security for the upcoming winter are among our priorities,” Zelenskyy said on social media.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader met with the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. In 2022, the Crown Prince was involved in the Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap, which helped to return 300 people, including ten foreigners from Russian captivity, according to Reuters.

