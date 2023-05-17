Child and three other civilians killed in Russian shelling in Kherson oblast

Today a child and three other persons were killed to Russian shelling in the town of Zelenivka, Kherson Oblast, Andriy Yermak, Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, and Kherson Oblast Head report. Two other persons were injured.

“Russians have killed a child in Kherson Oblast. The father carried her to the hospital in his arms,” Yermak wrote

All victims were near a store at the time of the attack.

At least 468 Ukrainian children have been killed and 947 injured as a result of the Russian invasion, Prosecutor General’s Office said on 9 April.

Tags: Kherson Oblast, Russian shelling, Ukraine's civilian casualties