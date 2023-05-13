Ukraine pushes for EU accession talks and military aid at EU Foreign Ministers Meeting

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, during a recent meeting with the 27 Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU), urged the bloc to open accession talks, signaling an ambitious step towards EU membership for Ukraine.

In the meeting, the Ukrainian official raised two critical issues: the need for long-range artillery ammunition and the urgency to initiate short-range EU accession talks. The Minister revealed in a tweet that progress is being made on both fronts.

In Stockholm to take part in EU 27 Foreign Ministers meeting upon @JosepBorrellF’s and @TobiasBillstrom’s invitation. I brought up two crucial issues: long-range artillery ammunition and short-range opening of EU accession talks. We are making progress on both. pic.twitter.com/q3EuM7veQd — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 13, 2023

Apart from the aforementioned topics, the discussion also covered several other significant matters. The Peace Formula, suggested by Ukraine’s President, was on the agenda. Ukraine’s request for F-16 fighter jets, a crucial part of its military modernization efforts, was also discussed.

The meeting saw the consideration of a Special Tribunal for Putin as well as new military aid packages for Ukraine. Moreover, the Foreign Ministers discussed mine clearing operations.

The Minister characterized the discussion as open and friendly and a significant stride towards “concrete steps on all issues.”

Tags: Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign policy, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ukraine MFA)