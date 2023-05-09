Poland hands over 10 MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine

Poland hands over 10 MiG 29 aircraft to Ukraine

A Polish air force MiG-29 fighter jet, Sept. 21, 2021. Illustrative photo: US Air Force/Edgar Grimaldo. 

Latest news Ukraine

Poland has already transferred ten Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of its military support. This was announced by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak during his visit to Canada, according to Ukrinform.
