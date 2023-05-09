Kyiv region discovers remnants of Russian missile, avoids casualties

Kyiv region’s law enforcement officers discovered remnants of a Russian missile and a massive crater, resulting in some structural damage but thankfully no casualties. The revelation was made by Andriy Nebytov, the Kyiv Oblast Police Chief, in a message on Telegram:
“Parts of an enemy missile were found in a populated area in one of the region’s districts. There is partial destruction of civil infrastructure. However, thanks to the skilled work of the Armed Forces’ air defense, we managed to avoid human casualties and turn another Russian cruise missile into scrap metal”.
Overnight, Russia launched 25 cruise missiles on Ukraine, 23 of which were destroyed by Ukraine’s Air Defense.
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.
We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society.
A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
Article by: Orysia Hrudka, Bohdan Ben Edited by: Sonia Maryn In 2014, after the first Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory in the Donbas, soldiers who had lost limbs in battle were seen for the first time in public as they returned...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]