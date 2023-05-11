In Kyiv Oblast, 281 people still considered missing after de-occupation in spring 2022 — Police

After the de-occupation of Kyiv Oblast in the spring of 2022, 281 people are still missing, according to the Kyiv Oblast police chief.

“Since the de-occupation, 1,374 bodies of our compatriots have been found. According to experts, 717 people were killed with firearms. Unfortunately, 191 bodies remain unidentified, 281 people are missing,” the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv oblast, Andrii Nebytov, told Ukrinform

He noted that 15 mass graves have been discovered in Kyiv Oblast, and three places of torture have been identified.

The Battle of Kyiv was a key part of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022. The initial Russian push targeted the Ukrainian capital city. After a month of fighting, Ukrainian counterattacks forced Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine’s northern Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts. As Ukraine retook control of the regions, evidence emerged of multiple Russian war crimes during the month-long occupation, including summary executions, sexual violence, and torture.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kyiv Oblast, Russian war crimes