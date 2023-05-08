Ukrainian air defenses bring down all 35 Russian Shahed drones over Kyiv – Air Force Command

Apartment building in Kyiv damaged by the wreckage of a downed Russian kamikaze drone overnight into 8 May 2023. Photo: source

In the early hours of 8 May, residents of Kyiv City reported multiple explosions during a few-hour-long air raid alert.

Ukraine’s Air Force Command says Russian forces launched 35 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones from the Seshcha airfield in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, targeting Kyiv Oblast. According to the Command, Ukrainian air defenses downed all 35 Russian-launched loitering munitions.

“At the same time, we remind you that even a 100 percent hit rate on air targets does not guarantee a safe stay in the area where air defense is operating! The fragments of anti-aircraft missiles and damaged UAVs always return to the ground! So take care of yourself and your family,” the AF Command noted.

The Kyiv City Military Administration says the Shaheds came from different directions as the air raid alert lasted 3.5 hours. Five people were injured in Kyiv, and the falling wreckage damaged multiple cars, some houses, and a gas pipe.

Before the Shahed attack on Kyiv, Russian bombers launched a missile attack on Odesa Oblast. The Air Force Command says around midnight, Russia’s Tu-22M3 long-range bombers launched a total of eight missiles from the area of Cape Tarkhankut, occupied Crimea.

“Some of the missiles did not reach their targets,” the Command wrote.

The Odesa District Military Administration reported that last night a Russian Kh-22 missile hit a warehouse of a food company located in the Odesa district, which resulted in a massive fire.

