Russian army kills three civilians in Kherson Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast, southern Ukraine.

Credit: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram

Russian indiscriminate artillery shelling of the residential areas in Kherson Oblast (southern Ukraine) killed three and wounded five Ukrainian civilians today, Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office informed.

Earlier today, Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson and the village in Bilozersk district of Kherson Oblast. Residential buildings and civilian vehicles were damaged, according to Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

The Russian artillery also shelled the village of Urozhaine in Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast. A 17-year-old teenager was wounded. The boy was taken to the nearest medical facility. Medics are providing him with the necessary assistance; the Kherson Oblast State Administration reported that his condition is currently stable.

Russian forces have targeted civilians regularly since the first day of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022. Shelling residential areas and killing unarmed civilians is a war crime. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, Russian forces have committed over 20,000 war crimes in Ukraine following the full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022.

Tags: Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian war crimes