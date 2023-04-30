Danish instructors train Ukrainian military in the UK: PHOTOS

In the UK, Danish instructors train the Ukrainian military in positional combat operations: preparing, seizing, and holding positions/ Source: Facebook, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the UK, under the guidance of Danish instructors, the Ukrainian military practices positional combat operations, namely preparing, seizing, and holding positions.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), this training allows the Ukrainian military to master combat skills and increase the security and strength of the AFU. Thus, the military can acquire the necessary tactical knowledge to defend Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform, referencing the latest communique by the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook.

“As part of the basic general military training of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine [AFU-ed.] in the UK, the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Denmark [Forsvaret-ed.] are conducting training in positional warfare. In particular, they are practicing actions to prepare, seize, and hold a position, move in various ways in battle, and the procedure for maneuvering and moving from a temporary to a main firing position,” states the communique.

The General Staff of the AFU added, “Under the guidance of the Danish Armed Forces instructors, the recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become better prepared for combat conditions.”

In response to Russia’s ongoing violations of international law, the Kingdom of Denmark continues to stand by the Ukrainian people and provide ongoing support.

A contingent of Danish Armed Forces personnel arrived in the UK in 2023. It is to join partner nations in a training program for Ukrainian recruits.

Furthermore, according to Ukrinform, the Swedish Armed Forces instructors train the Ukrainian military in the UK to organize and conduct urban combat operations.

Tags: Denmark, Russo-Ukrainian war, training Ukrainian troops, United Kingdom (UK)