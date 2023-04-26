Ukraine working with FBI, US companies to collect Russian war crime evidence in Ukraine

Ukraine is working with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and American companies to collect evidence of war crimes by Russians, such as geolocation and cellphone information, senior officials said on 25 April, The Independent reports.

Ukrainian authorities are collecting digital information from battlefields and Ukrainian towns ravaged by the war since Russia invaded the country in February 2022, said Alex Kobzanets, an FBI special agent who previously worked as a legal attache for the agency in Ukraine.

“Collection of that data, analysis of that data, working through that data is something the FBI has experience working through,” he said at the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco.

