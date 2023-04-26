President Zelenskyy's first talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping since Russian invasion, an illustrative collage/ Source: informator.ua

During a telephone conversation with Xi Jinping, the President of the People’s Republic of China, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed potential cooperation that would aid in establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, as reported by the official website of the Office of the Ukrainian President as well as the official Telegram channel.

“During the hour-long conversation, we discussed a full range of topical issues of bilateral relations. Particular attention was paid to the ways of possible cooperation to establish a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine,” stated President Zelenskyy.

In addition, President Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s unwavering adherence to the “One China” policy. The Ukrainian President also expressed gratitude to the Chinese President for China’s support of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The President also thanked the Chinese government for its humanitarian assistance. Moreover, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine takes the safety of Chinese citizens in Ukraine seriously.

During the conversation, the counterparts discussed ways to strengthen the Ukrainian-Chinese partnership. In particular, China was Ukraine’s largest trading partner prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. President Zelenskyy asserted that this should be facilitated by resuming the work of the bilateral intergovernmental commission and appointing the Ukrainian ambassador to China.

Zelenskyy emphasized that today Ukraine honors the victims of the Chornobyl accident, the largest man-made catastrophe in human history. Ukraine’s President reiterated that the ongoing Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the use of the plant as a cover for military strikes against Ukrainian cities and villages demonstrate that Moscow does not respect the right of all people in the world to live in absolute safety from any nuclear or radiation threats.

In this regard, the Head of State urged China to join in resolving the security situation surrounding the ZNPP.

“This will be in line with the essence of the Budapest Memorandum,” asserted Zelenskyy.



The Ukrainian and Chinese counterparts spoke about the situation on the front. President Zelenskyy particularly spoke on the devastating effects of the Russian invasion, focusing on Russia’s abduction of twenty thousand Ukrainian children.

In addition, the Ukrainian President discussed the content of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the ongoing diplomatic efforts to organize the Global Peace Summit. President Zelenskyy pressed hope that China would actively contribute to efforts to restore peace. Both parties emphasized the significance of peacemaking efforts.

President Zelenskyy emphasized that nobody desires peace more than the Ukrainians, who are fighting for the future on their land, exercising their inalienable right to self-defense. Therefore, based on the principles of international law and respect for the UN Charter, peace must be just and durable. Zelenskyy added that there cannot be peace based on territorial concessions. One must restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its 1991 borders.

Moreover, Zelenskyy emphasized the significance of all nations refraining from assisting Russia in the war. This should apply to military-technical cooperation and weapons supply.

“Russia converts any support – even partial – into the continuation of its aggression, into its further rejection of peace. The less support Russia receives, the sooner the war will end and serenity will return to international relations,” asserted Zelenskyy.

In conclusion, President Zelenskyy reassured the Chinese counterpart of Ukraine’s willingness to remain serving as a global food security guarantor. Both parties reaffirmed their support for the Black Sea Grain Initiative’s implementation and continuation in this context. The Ukrainian and Chinese leaders agreed to maintain a regular dialogue.

Tags: Chinese President Xi Jinping, peace plan for Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine-China relations, Zelenskyy