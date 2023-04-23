Italian Minister of Defense criticized by Ukrainian officials for “pro-Russian peacekeeping”

Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto said in his interview with La Stampa that, regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war, Italy is moving along two main lines.

“The first is that of aid: we must guarantee Ukraine’s right to defend itself. But on the other, there is a constant and daily commitment to try to build a table for peace. Because now the only thing we can try to do is not to end the war but to bring two sides to the same table. They do not speak to each other and have nothing in common.”

He also said he hopes Europe should try “to throw water on the fire” instead of only “throwing petrol,” while China could possibly play the role of mediator during the negotiations. He said the UN can’t be a firefighter in the war because its decisions are blocked “by the permanent members like Russia, China, the United States.”

Ukrainian officials reacted to such statements by speaking about “the basics.”

“Back to the basics … When someone talks about a “peaceful settlement”, Ukraine only hears “surrender, capitulate, comply with the Russian ultimatum.” After 423 days of the bloody war, it is impossible. Because it is a contrived war of extermination waged by the Russian Federation, not a mythical “conflict.” There is no room for “settlement,”” advisor at Ukrainian Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.



Also, the Ukrainian Secretary of Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov stated that such initiatives are “pro-Russian peacemaking.”

“When the goal of the Russian aggressor remains unchanged – the destruction of Ukraine – the initiatives for a peaceful settlement that have been heard recently are nothing more than pro-Russian peacemaking. Don’t always put us at the negotiating table, give us enough weapons. Weapons are the best mediator and the only understandable argument for communication for the Russian Federation,” Danilov said.



