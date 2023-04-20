Putin’s alleged visit to occupied Ukraine reveals changes in organization of invading forces – British intel

The Kremlin’s report about Putin’s alleged visit to Russian-occupied southern Ukraine suggests that Russia’s original force organization has evolved: now there exists a separate Dnipr Group of Forces, the British intelligence reports in its daily update:

“On 18 April 2023, the Kremlin issued a press release on President Putin’s visit to Russian-occupied southern Ukraine. Using the Russian spelling of Ukraine’s Dnipro river, the release described the president as having visited the ‘Dnipr Group of Forces’.

This is one of the first references to the existence of a Dnipr Group of Forces (DGF). Russia uses the term ‘group of forces’ in a specific way, indicating a large, task-organized operational formation.

Early in the invasion, the Russian force was organized into groups of forces, each aligned to their home military districts in Russia, for example, the Western and Central Groups of Forces.

The existence of an apparently new DGF suggests that the original force organization has evolved, probably due to heavy losses.

DGF’s mission is likely to defend the southern sector of the occupied zone, and especially the south-western flank, which is currently marked by the Dnipro river.”

