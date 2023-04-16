Ukraine lost less than 45,000 soldiers killed – Ukraine’s Defense Minister

Oleksii Reznikov, Defense Minister of Ukraine

Ukraine’s losses during the full-scale Russian invasion are less than those caused by the earthquake in Türkiye, the Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said in his interview with the Argentine daily newspaper La Razon.

“I can’t speak about the official losses of the Ukrainian army. Of course, they are there because we are defending ourselves. However, I can assure you that they are less than those caused by the earthquake in Türkiye,” Oleksii Reznikov said.

According to the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the death toll from the earthquake in Türkiye reached 45,968 people. A series of devastating earthquakes took place in Türkiye and Syria in February 2023.

Tags: Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukrainian losses