The government of Romania will provide Ukraine with $800,000 in assistance through NATO’s program to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities, Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu announced during a ministerial meeting of NATO countries, NewsMaker reported.

In addition, the minister confirmed that NATO would support Ukraine for as long as it takes to help the country repel Russian aggression and achieve peace in the entire world.

Tags: Romania