Romania to build gunpowder and ammunition plant in collaboration with US and South Korea

Romania, in cooperation with the United States and South Korea, plans to build a plant for the production of gunpowder and ammunition, Romanian Economy Minister Florin Spataru said on the air of the Romanian TV channel TVR Info.

He recalled that the last gunpowder plant in Romania was closed in 2004, after which the country imported ammunition and gunpowder for the needs of its armed forces.

“Now we will make more production capacity for NATO and non-NATO types of ammunition. In addition to the 800 million lei (about 160 million euros) allocated by the Ministry of Economy, we have also entered into paid partnerships with American and South Korean companies to start this industrial construction.” Spataru announced.

Also, the head of the Romanian Ministry of Economy emphasized that the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine led to the creation and implementation of a plan for the development of Romania’s industry, which takes into account new realities, and the dependence on imports should be reduced.

As recently as last year, Ukraine’s allied states privately considered plans to resume production of Soviet-caliber ammunition in former Soviet countries to meet Ukraine’s needs.

