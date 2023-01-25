The US will increase sixfold the production of 155-mm shells, incl. to supply Ukraine

Production of the 155-millimeter shells in the US will rise sixfold, to 90,000 a month in two years, the Army’s top acquisition official said according to the New York Times. It is part of “the most aggressive modernization effort in nearly 40 years” for the US defense industrial base, according to an Army report.

As was reported, both Ukraine and Russia are firing thousands of artillery shells a day while at the peak of the artillery war in June, Russia was firing up to 40,000 a day.

In September 2022, Ukraine has started its own production of 152-mm Soviet-standard artillery shells to replenish stocks needed for a huge arsenal of Soviet-caliber artillery.

