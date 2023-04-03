Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons – Reuters

German armsmaker Rheinmetall is building a military maintenance and logistics hub in Satu Mare, Romania, expected to begin operation this month to service western weapons used by Ukraine, the company said on 2 April, Reuters reports.

The hub, located next to the Ukrainian border, will service self-propelled howitzers, Leopard 2 and Challenger tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Fuchs armored transport vehicles, and military trucks. In June 2022, the company built a similar center in Lithuania.

