Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons – Reuters

German armsmaker Rheinmetall is building a military maintenance and logistics hub in Satu Mare, Romania, expected to begin operation this month to service western weapons used by Ukraine, the company said on 2 April, Reuters reports.
The hub, located next to the Ukrainian border, will service self-propelled howitzers, Leopard 2 and Challenger tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Fuchs armored transport vehicles, and military trucks. In June 2022, the company built a similar center in Lithuania.
Read also:
- President Zelenskyy meets with delegation of German arms giant Rheinmetall to discuss strengthening partnership
- German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall wants to build a tank factory in Ukraine
- Rheinmetall starts supplying SurveilSPIRE automatic reconnaissance systems to Ukraine
- Germany’s largest arms manufacturer intends to supply Ukraine its latest tank model
- German arms company Rheinmetall supplying Ukraine with brand-new logistic trucks
Tags: Rheinmetall AG, Romania