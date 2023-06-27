Rheinmetall to send 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine on behalf of Dutch government in 2024

German Leopard 2 tank, an illustrative photo/ Source: oruzhie.info

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will supply 14 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks to Ukraine on behalf of the Dutch government, with the first Leopards coming in January 2024, Tagesschau reports.

According to Rheinmetall, the order is worth a low three-digit million euro sum. A corresponding agreement had also been reached with the German government.

The Netherlands and Denmark had already announced in April that they would jointly acquire the tanks.

The first of the 14 leopards will reportedly be delivered to Ukraine in January 2024, with the remaining main battle tanks to follow in the course of 2024. The tanks in question are older Leopard 2A4s that Rheinmetall has taken over from earlier stocks of various user states, according to Tagesschau.

Tags: Leopard 2, Netherlands, Rheinmetall AG