Currently over 5 million Ukrainians receive temporary protection in Europe–UN ~~

More than 5 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in Europe, according to the United Nations. There are currently 5,008,482 Ukrainians registered with temporary protection status in European countries.

The largest number of Ukrainians with temporary protection status currently resides in Poland – 1.577 million. Germany is second with 922,000 individuals, while 502,000 Ukrainians have found refuge in the Czech Republic.

In the United Kingdom, over 191,000 Ukrainian refugees reside. More than 173,000 Ukrainians have received shelter in Italy, and over 171,000 in Spain. Over 123,000 Ukrainians have stayed in Romania. In Slovenia, temporary protection has been granted to 112,000 Ukrainian citizens.

According to UN data, the number of Ukrainian citizens who have obtained official protection status in European countries increased by 185,000 from January 31 to March 28. The UN received information about Ukrainian refugees from national governments.

It is reported that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 8 million Ukrainian refugees have been documented in Europe. A number of them have since returned home, while some relocated to other countries around the world.