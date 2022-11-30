Russian forces shell hospital, kill teenager in northern Ukraine

Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, northern Ukraine. Photo by Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Russian shelling of a hospital in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast (northern Ukraine), has killed a teenager early in the morning today, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The shelling has damaged the hospital, nearby houses and cars. There are no any military targets in the area.

Sumy Oblast is the region of northeastern Ukraine that borders with Russia. The Russian forces regularly shell Ukrainian settlements in Sumy Oblast from the territory of Russia.

Yesterday alone, the Russian army carried out 158 ​​artillery strikes and 28 mortar attacks on Sumy Oblast, Kyrylo Tymoshenko reports. The Russian shelling damaged private houses, power lines, granaries, agricultural machinery, cars of civilians and administrative buildings in Sumy Oblast yesterday. There were no casualties.

Tags: Russian shelling, Russian war crimes