EU financial aid to Ukraine is insufficient as Putin plans to destabilize EU, Polish PM says

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the European Commission to send the promised 9 billion euros to Ukraine, saying that EU aid is insufficient, RMF24 reports.

Asked about the assessment of the EU’s efforts in terms of equipment and financial assistance to Ukraine, he replied: “I consider this state of financial commitments from the European Commission to be definitely insufficient”.

According to Polish PM, Russia’s plan in the conditions of its inability to inflict a military defeat on Ukraine may include attempts to “starve Ukraine to death.”

“This could be Putin’s next plan. That’s why I call – I spoke about this with Ursula von der Leyen in Copenhagen and a few days earlier – that the European Union transfer the promised 9 billion euros to Ukraine as soon as possible, because it is necessary to act against the intentions of Putin, the Kremlin and Moscow, and not in the line that Moscow has probably now developed for itself as another line of attack on Ukraine – the line of destabilization of the European Union,” he said.

The Prime Minister also warned the European Commission not to “get into Putin’s game, Moscow’s game, because that would be another way of depriving Ukraine of its sovereignty.” “We cannot agree with this,” he stressed.

He noted that every few days he communicates with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

“Probably, I will go to Ukraine in the near future,” he added.

