Ukrainian troops liberate Kharkiv’s Borova, Shyikivka near Luhansk Oblast’s NW border – media (updated)

Footage emerged on several Ukrainian Telegram channels shows the Ukrainian troops entering the village of Shyikivka, Kharkiv Oblast, which is situated near the northwestern section of the administrative border of Luhansk Oblast:

This means that the Ukrainian troops continue their further advancement to the west from the area of Kharkiv’s Kupiansk and Izium.

The liberation of the village hasn’t yet been confirmed officially.

Update:

The village of Borova lying to the north of Shyikivka has reportedly been liberated too:

