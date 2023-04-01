Munitions, anti-tank rockets in next USD 2.6 bln US pledge for Ukraine – Reuters sources

A new $2.6 billion US military aid package that could include munitions, air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets, recovery vehicles, and fuel trucks for Ukraine’s fight against Russia is expected to be announced as soon as April 3, three US officials told Reuters on 31 March.

“A half a dozen types of munitions, including tank munitions, are also expected to be on the list of equipment that could be finalized over this weekend, the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said, adding that the dollar amount and specific equipment in the package could change,” Reuters wrote.

