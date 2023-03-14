Ukraine is establishing naval coalition; two countries have joined it

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that Ukraine will develop its fleet and currently 3 countries have joined the naval coalition: Ukraine, Great Britain, and the Netherlands. Reznikov said this at a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

The meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kaisa Ollongren is taking place in the south of Ukraine.

In particular, Ollongren reported that in 2025 the Netherlands will hand over 2 Alkmaar minesweepers to Ukraine to protect shipping lanes in the Black Sea.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine added that after the decision of the Netherlands, it can be said that a naval coalition is being formed:

“Already at least 3 countries are part of this coalition. The maritime state of Ukraine will develop its fleet. Plus, we are building the Ukrainian fleet in Türkiye. Now we can safely say that a naval coalition has been formed.”

Reznikov also reminded that Great Britain has already handed over two minesweepers to Ukraine: “There are already two Ukrainian crews on them and the Ukrainian flag has been raised, that is, today there are two minesweepers from Britain in the Ukrainian fleet.