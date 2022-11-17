Ukrainian volunteer raises more than USD 1 mn to buy sea drones

Volunteer Ihor Lachenkov and his subscribers raised more than $1 mn to buy four sea drones via United24 platform and named them after Ukrainian cities – Kherson, Sevastopol, Mariupol, and Bakhmut.

On Nov.11, Ukrainian Presidential Office announced a fundraising campaign for the world’s first naval drone fleet. “Its main task is to protect the water area of Ukrainian seas and peaceful cities from cruise missiles launched by Russian troops from ships. The fleet will also help unblock the corridor for civilian ships transporting grain for the whole world.”

One sea drone is worth $270,000. A drone set includes:

a drone equipped with an autopilot system

video subsystems

including night vision

special communication protected from the influence of enemy electronic warfare equipment

backup communication modules

a combat unit

control station

transportation and storage systems

a data processing center

Tags: sea drone, Ukraine NAvy