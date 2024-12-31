Eng
Defense Express: Modified Soviet-era missile enables maritime drone’s aerial capabilities

Technical analysis shows specialized missile modifications and targeting system adaptations enabled Ukraine’s historic downing of Russia’s helicopter by USV.
Destruction of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter from a Magura V5 USV by a R-73 missile. Screenshots from Ukraine’s military intelligence video, via Defense Express
Defense Express has published technical details about the Magura V5 naval drone system’s specialized equipment and modifications enabling aerial target engagement that enabled Ukraine’s first successful attack from the maritime drone on the Russian helicopter in the Black Sea.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides. Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) announced a historic milestone in drone warfare on 31 December 2024. During operations in the Black Sea, a Ukrainian maritime drone successfully destroyed a Russian helicopter, marking the first confirmed instance in military history of a maritime drone neutralizing an aerial target.

Defense Express details that the system employs a modified R-73 SeeDragon a, adapted from the Soviet-era air-to-air R-73 missile previously manufactured in Ukraine. Defense Express indicates these modifications likely addressed specific challenges of operating in aggressive maritime conditions.

According to the publication, the missile system demonstrated advanced capabilities against countermeasures. Defense Express reports that the R-73 SeeDragon successfully engaged its target despite active thermal decoy deployment, suggesting possible improvements in the guidance system’s false target discrimination capabilities.

Defense Express notes the system incorporates thermal imaging capabilities and target lock indication features. The report emphasizes particular challenges of maintaining target lock from moving maritime platforms compared to land-based operations.

Defense Express points out that the period between initial announcement of Magura V5’s missile armament in May 2024 and operational deployment likely indicates extensive development time devoted to fire control system updates and specialized missile variant development.

