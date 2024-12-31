Defense Express: Modified Soviet-era missile enables maritime drone’s aerial capabilities

Defense Express has published technical details about the Magura V5 naval drone system’s specialized equipment and modifications enabling aerial target engagement that enabled Ukraine’s first successful attack from the maritime drone on the Russian helicopter in the Black Sea.
Defense Express details that the system employs a modified R-73 SeeDragon a, adapted from the Soviet-era air-to-air R-73 missile previously manufactured in Ukraine. Defense Express indicates these modifications likely addressed specific challenges of operating in aggressive maritime conditions.
According to the publication, the missile system demonstrated advanced capabilities against countermeasures. Defense Express reports that the R-73 SeeDragon successfully engaged its target despite active thermal decoy deployment, suggesting possible improvements in the guidance system’s false target discrimination capabilities.
Defense Express notes the system incorporates thermal imaging capabilities and target lock indication features. The report emphasizes particular challenges of maintaining target lock from moving maritime platforms compared to land-based operations.
Defense Express points out that the period between initial announcement of Magura V5’s missile armament in May 2024 and operational deployment likely indicates extensive development time devoted to fire control system updates and specialized missile variant development.
