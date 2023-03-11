Danish Defense Minister hopes Ukraine will receive first Leopard 1 tanks in spring

The German army's Leopard 1A5 at the 2015 military day in Uffenheim, Germany. File photo: Rainer Lippert/Wikimedia Commons

The Danish Defense Ministry reports that Denmark’s Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen hopes Ukraine will receive the first Leopard 1A5 tanks in the spring. Denmark plans to donate at least 100 Leopard 1s to Ukraine in collaboration with Germany and the Netherlands.

On 10 March, Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and the German Defense Ministry’s State Secretary Thomas Hitschler visited the German military vehicle manufacturing company Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG) to be updated on the work to prepare Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine.

“I am very excited to have visited FFG. I was there to see that the work to prepare Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine is progressing so that we can get them going as soon as possible. I am proud that Denmark, in cooperation with other countries, supports Ukraine’s struggle for freedom with a large and important donation, and we still hope to be able to deliver the first tanks to Ukraine during the spring,” he said.

Denmark launched the project to refurbish a large number of Leopard 1A5 tanks together with the Netherlands and Germany in early February.

According to Denmark’s Defense Ministry, the project’s “first sub-goal is to be able to deliver tanks for two battalions – corresponding to approximately 80 tanks – as quickly as possible. The first tanks are expected to be ready during the spring and will be used to train Ukrainian forces.”

The project includes training the Ukrainian soldiers on the Leopard 1 tanks, and supplies of spare parts and ammunition.

Tags: Denmark, Leopard 1