Kherson patrolmen helped woman in labor to get to hospital during Russian shelling

In Kherson, during Russian shelling of the city, patrolmen helped a woman in the last month of pregnancy to get to the hospital. In complete darkness, to the sounds of explosions, the crew escorted the car with the woman in labor to the hospital, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

As a result of the explosions and stress she experienced, she started having premature contractions. That day, the woman gave birth to a girl weighing 3 kilograms. The next day, the patrol officers visited the new mother to congratulate her on the birth of Mariyka.

