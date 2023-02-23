Russian command under pressure to deliver breakthrough at Vuhledar, but this is unlikely – British intelligence

The commander of Russia’s Eastern Group of Forces is likely under pressure to conduct an offensive near the eastern town of Vuhledar, but success there is unlikely, the British Intelligence reports in its daily update.

“Over the last 48 hours, heavy fighting has continued in the Bakhmut sector where Ukrainian forces are keeping resupply routes open to the west despite Russia’s creeping encirclement over the last six weeks.

Further south in Donetsk Oblast, the town of Vuhledar has again experienced heavy shelling. There is a realistic possibility that Russia is preparing for another offensive effort in this area despite costly failed attacks in early February and late 2022.

Russia’s Eastern Group of Forces likely still has responsibility for the Vuhledar operation.

Its commander, Colonel General Rustam Muradov, is likely under intense pressure to improve results following harsh criticism from the Russian nationalist community after previous setbacks.

However, it is unlikely that Muradov has a striking force capable of achieving a breakthrough,” the British Defense Intellgience notes.

Earlier, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that after an unsuccessful Russian offensive and losses, the personnel of a “Cossack” detachment attached to the Russian 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet refused to participate further in the offensive.

