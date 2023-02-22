US giving Ukraine extended-range Jdam-ER smart bomb kit – Bloomberg sources

The US is providing Ukraine a long-range GPS-guided Jdam-ER bomb kit that’s capable of hitting targets 70 kilometers away, industry officials told Bloomberg. The Jdam-ER can be bolted on unguided bombs ranging from 230 to 910 kg.

“The Pentagon hasn’t formally acknowledged it’s sending the modified version of Boeing’s Joint Direct Attack Munition, saying only it would send ‘precision aerial munitions‘ as part of a $1.85 billion package announced December 21. But two people familiar with the matter confirmed the weapon is the Extended-Range Jdam, known as the Jdam-ER. They asked not to be identified because the detail hasn’t been announced,” Bloomberg wrote.