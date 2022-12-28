“The US is sending satellite-guided weapons to Kyiv. How will they help?” – NYT

The Biden administration announced this week that the weapons called the Joint Direct Attack Munition or JDAM would be part of a new $1.85 billion military aid package, giving Ukraine a precision-guided bombing capability it has never had. The New York Times explains what capabilities the JDAM would provide to the Ukrainian army.

Here are the key points:

  • The JDAM consists of a kit that turns a cheap unguided bomb into a highly accurate, GPS-guided weapon.
  • When dropped from higher altitudes, the bomb can travel about 15 miles to its target before exploding.
  • “Technically speaking, JDAM refers to a kit that is bolted onto the US military’s general purpose Mark-80-series bomb and turns it into a GPS-guided weapon.”

US planning to give Ukraine smart-bomb kits – WP citing sources

