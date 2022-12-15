US planning to give Ukraine smart-bomb kits – WP citing sources

“The kits incorporate global positioning devices for precision and can be bolted onto a variety of weapons, creating what the Pentagon calls a Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM. The US military has used the technology on bombs weighing up to 2,000 pounds, usually incorporating it with bomber aircraft and fighter jets,” WP wrote adding that it wasn’t immediately clear if US President Biden or any of his top national security advisers have approved the proposed JDAMs’ transfer to Ukraine.

“Those familiar with matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations, did not say whether Ukrainian forces would employ the kits on aircraft or ground-based weapons, or what specific systems in Ukraine’s arsenal would be candidates for such augmentation,” WP says.