Ukrainian fighter jets drop American smart bombs on Russian invaders, Ukraine’s Air Force spox confirms

Fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force are already using US-made JDAM guided bombs against the Russian invaders, the spox of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said during a Ukrainian national telethon.

The Joint Direct Attack Munition (otherwise known as a JDAM “smart” bomb) is a guidance kit that converts unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

“We use JDAM bombs. These are Western-style bombs that our aviation employs to strike important targets successfully. These bombs are slightly less powerful but extremely accurate,” Ihnat said.

Ukraine needs more of these bombs to repel the Russian invasion successfully, Ihnat added.

JDAM bombs are made in the US by the Boeing Company. JDAMs are equipped with GPS technology that transforms ordinary free-fall bombs into all-weather adjusted munitions, which can hit targets within 72 kilometers. A JDAM kit includes an inertial navigation system and GPS receiver to improve accuracy, as well as small wings attached to the bulk of the bomb and a tail unit that has steerable feathers. Such technology allows the bomb to adjust its course while flying toward a target.

