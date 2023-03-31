Ukrainian fighter jets drop American smart bombs on Russian invaders, Ukraine’s Air Force spox confirms

jdam

JDAM, illustrative photo from open sources/ Source: Defense Express 

Latest news Ukraine

Fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force are already using US-made JDAM guided bombs against the Russian invaders, the spox of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said during a Ukrainian national telethon.

The Joint Direct Attack Munition (otherwise known as a JDAM “smart” bomb) is a guidance kit that converts unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

“We use JDAM bombs. These are Western-style bombs that our aviation employs to strike important targets successfully. These bombs are slightly less powerful but extremely accurate,” Ihnat said.

Ukraine needs more of these bombs to repel the Russian invasion successfully, Ihnat added.

JDAM bombs are made in the US by the Boeing Company. JDAMs are equipped with GPS technology that transforms ordinary free-fall bombs into all-weather adjusted munitions, which can hit targets within 72 kilometers. A JDAM kit includes an inertial navigation system and GPS receiver to improve accuracy, as well as small wings attached to the bulk of the bomb and a tail unit that has steerable feathers. Such technology allows the bomb to adjust its course while flying toward a target.

Related:

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags