Slovak government says parliament must decide on jets delivery to Ukraine

The delivery of Slovak Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine must first be discussed in the National Council, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď confirmed on 19 February after several lawyers and politicians doubted the interim government’s authority to decide on the matter single-handedly, Euroactive reports.

“When it comes to deciding on the delivering the MiGs to Ukraine and under what conditions, we will first discuss it in Parliament,” said Naď as parties in parliament are also divided on the delivery of jets.

Slovakia has 11 Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets grounded since last September.

“The acting government of the Slovak Republic does not have the competence to decide on fundamental foreign policy issues,” said the Constitutional Court’s former president, Ján Mazák.

