Russia’s casualties at 175-200,000 including 40-60,000 killed – British intel

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry estimates Russia’s casualties during its all-out war in Ukraine at 175,000-200,000, which includes approximately 40,000-60,000 killed. The Wagner group’s convict-recruits “have probably experienced a casualty rate of up to 50%,” the ministry says.
The ministry tweeted:
- “Russian Ministry of Defence and private military contractor (PMC) forces have likely suffered 175-200,000 casualties since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. This likely includes approximately 40-60,000 killed. The Russian casualty rate has significantly increased since September 2022 when ‘partial mobilisation’ was imposed.”
- “By modern standards, these figures represent a high ratio of personnel killed compared to those wounded. This is almost certainly due to extremely rudimentary medical provision across much of the force.”
- “Wagner PMC forces have deployed large numbers of convict-recruits. These have probably experienced a casualty rate of up to 50%.”
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine estimates the Russian casualties at 141,260 dead as of 17 February 2023.
Read also:
- Russia likely lost more than half of its operational tank fleet in Ukraine – IISS Military Balance 2023
- Russia’s equipment, manpower reserves needed to sustain offensive “significantly depleted” – ISW
- Russian troop losses in Ukraine surpass 100K – Ukraine’s General Staff
- Russia hides scale of its losses in Ukraine — deputy minister