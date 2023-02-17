Russia’s casualties at 175-200,000 including 40-60,000 killed – British intel

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry estimates Russia’s casualties during its all-out war in Ukraine at 175,000-200,000, which includes approximately 40,000-60,000 killed. The Wagner group’s convict-recruits “have probably experienced a casualty rate of up to 50%,” the ministry says.

The ministry tweeted:

“Russian Ministry of Defence and private military contractor (PMC) forces have likely suffered 175-200,000 casualties since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. This likely includes approximately 40-60,000 killed. The Russian casualty rate has significantly increased since September 2022 when ‘partial mobilisation’ was imposed.”

“By modern standards, these figures represent a high ratio of personnel killed compared to those wounded. This is almost certainly due to extremely rudimentary medical provision across much of the force.”

“Wagner PMC forces have deployed large numbers of convict-recruits. These have probably experienced a casualty rate of up to 50%.”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine estimates the Russian casualties at 141,260 dead as of 17 February 2023.

