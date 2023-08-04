Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

UK Intel: Russia targets Danube ports to stop international shipping

Russia strikes ports on the Danube River within 200 meters of the Romanian border, attempting to coerce international shipping companies into halting trade via the ports.
byMaria Tril
04/08/2023
2 minute read
Photo: Anton Gerashchenko \ Twitter. Russia damaged grain in Danube ports on 2 July.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Russia has conducted several strikes with Iranian-produced drones against Ukrainian ports on the Danube River during the last several weeks, UK Intelligence reports.

According to British Intelligence, with such attacks, Russia is likely attempting to coerce international shipping into stopping trading via the ports.

Iranian-produced drones have struck targets as close as 200 meters from the Romanian border, meaning that “Russia has evolved its risk appetite for conducting strikes near NATO territory.”

“There is a realistic possibility that Russia is using OWA UAVs to strike this area in the belief they are less likely to risk escalation than cruise missiles: Russia likely considers them as acceptably accurate, and they have much smaller warheads than cruise missiles,” UK Intel says.

After Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain initiative on 17 July 2023, Russia launched massive missile attacks on Odesa and the region with missiles and drones, destroying ports, granaries, residential buildings, and other facilities.

On 24 July, Russia destroyed grain warehouses on the Danube River as Ukrainian Danube ports were becoming increasingly important as an alternative route for food exports amid the Russian blockade of the main Odesa and Mykolayiv ports. During the war, the share of Danube ports in Ukrainian food exports tremendously increased from 1-2% to almost 20%.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts