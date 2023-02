On 16 February, Norway announced it would donate $7.4 billion to Ukraine as part of a five-year support package, making Norway one of the world’s biggest donors to the war-torn country.

The funds will be split evenly between military and humanitarian assistance over five years, broken down to $1.5 billion annually.

In a video address to the 169-seat parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Norway for the donation, ABC News reported.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Norway, Ukraine