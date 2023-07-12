Norway to provide Ukraine with 2 NASAMS launchers and a thousand drones

Norwegian Minister of Defence, Bjørn Arild Gram. Photo: NATO\Flickr

At NATO Summit, Norway announced new military support for Ukraine. The aid includes an air defense package and drones for reconnaissance and target identification.

On 12 July, on the second day of the NATO summit, Norway announced a support package that includes a Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), Minister of Defense of Norway Bjørn Arild Gram reports.

According to him, a NASAMS support package will contain two additional fire control centers, two launchers, and spare parts.

“This will ensure endurance, redundancy and flexibility and thus increase the effect of the already donated air defense to Ukraine. Ukraine needs protection against Russian air power and missile attacks, and NASAMS in particular highly desirable from the Ukrainian side, ” Arild Gram said.

Earlier, Norway, in cooperation with the US, donated two complete NASAMS fire units to Ukraine. These were in addition to the two units donated by the US in the fall of 2022.

In addition to the NASAMS air defense support package, Norway will transfer 1,000 new Black Hornet drone kits to Ukraine, Norwegian Minister Arild Gram reports.

As per Minister, Black Hornet drones are used in a number of NATO states, including the USA and the UK.

“The drone is used for reconnaissance and target identification. It is easy to operate, robust under the circumstances, difficult to detect and particularly well suited for combat in urban areas,” Minister of Defense Arild Gram said.

