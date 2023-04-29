Two more countries ready to support Ukraine’s NATO accession – FM Kuleba

Following diplomatic meetings of foreign ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries in Odesa on April 28, two more countries decided to support Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO). Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this on the air of the nationwide telethon, not naming the countries, according to Ukrinform.
“Yesterday, following the talks, one of our close friends came up to me, leaned over, and whispered: ‘Congratulations, Dmytro, today Ukraine has received two more votes in its support in NATO’,” the foreign minister said.
Kuleba says during the day of communication in Odesa in various formats, Ukrainian diplomats changed the mind of the two countries, which had previously been more reserved.
‘This is not yet the consensus that is needed, but we have definitely increased the coalition of countries that will fight for the strongest possible decision on Ukraine’s membership in NATO yesterday in Odesa,” Kuleba said.
A meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will take place in Vilnius on 11-12 July 2023.
On 20 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is preparing for the Vilnius summit and expects a political invitation to join the Alliance.
As of 2 October 2022, 10 NATO member states – Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia – supported Ukraine’s future membership in NATO.
Currently, the alliance has 31 members. All NATO decisions, including those on the accession of new members, are made by consensus of all member states.
A record 86% of Ukrainians were in favor of Ukraine’s accession to NATO in January, according to the pollster Rating Group.
Tags: NATO, Ukraine-NATO relations