Ukraine needs signal from NATO that country will join the Alliance after war ends, Zelenskyy says

Left to right: presidents Andrzej Duda of Poland, Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania during s press conference in Kyiv on 28 June 2023. Photo: president.gov.ua
Ukraine needs a signal that the country will join NATO after the Russo-Ukrainian war ends, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, according to The Guardian.
“We understand that we cannot be a member of Nato during the war, but we need to be sure that after the war, we will be,” he told a press conference with the visiting Polish and Lithuanian presidents in Kyiv on 28 June. “That is the signal we want to get – that after the war Ukraine will be a member of NATO.”
Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine also wanted security guarantees until it can join the Alliance.
“We would want a third signal at the Nato summit that Ukraine will get security guarantees – not instead of Nato but for the time until we are in the alliance,” he said.
Read also:
- Polish, Lithuanian presidents make surprise visit to Kyiv to back Ukraine’s NATO bid
- Lithuania buys 2 NASAMS launchers for Ukraine, Lithuanian President announces
- NATO must invite Ukraine to join Alliance in Vilnius: 75 Ukrainian NGOs appeal to NATO leaders
Tags: NATO