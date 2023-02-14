There are no signs Russia wants to stop the war, so we must continue support Ukraine” – Borrell

Latest news Ukraine

There is currently no indication that Russia intends to stop its brutal aggression against Ukraine, which is why the EU and its NATO partners will continue to provide all necessary assistance to help Ukraine withstand Russian attacks, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said on Tuesday in Brussels, at the NATO headquarters, before the start of the meeting of the Defense Ministers of the Alliance and the Defense Contact Group of Ukraine in the Rammstein format, Ukrinform reports.

“I am convinced that there will be an agreement between all of us regarding the continuation of providing powerful military support to Ukraine so that it can meet this aggression,” said Borrell.

“Unfortunately, there are no signs that Russia wants to stop the war. So we must continue to support Ukraine, and we will do it all together.”

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags

Thumbnails managed by ThumbPress