There are no signs Russia wants to stop the war, so we must continue support Ukraine” – Borrell

There is currently no indication that Russia intends to stop its brutal aggression against Ukraine, which is why the EU and its NATO partners will continue to provide all necessary assistance to help Ukraine withstand Russian attacks, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said on Tuesday in Brussels, at the NATO headquarters, before the start of the meeting of the Defense Ministers of the Alliance and the Defense Contact Group of Ukraine in the Rammstein format, Ukrinform reports.

“I am convinced that there will be an agreement between all of us regarding the continuation of providing powerful military support to Ukraine so that it can meet this aggression,” said Borrell.

“Unfortunately, there are no signs that Russia wants to stop the war. So we must continue to support Ukraine, and we will do it all together.”