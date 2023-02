Around 9:15 am EET, air raid alerts were announced across all of Ukraine’s oblasts.

The Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hayun reported that the Russian AWACS aircraft A-50U took of from the Belarusian airfield Machulishchy at 8:50, followed by the Kinzhal-missile capable MiG-31K at 9:04.

