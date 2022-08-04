Gazprom says it can’t accept Siemens turbine for Nord Stream pipeline over sanctions

“The sanctions regimes of Canada, the EU, Great Britain and the inconsistency of the existing situation with the current contractual obligations on the part of Siemens make the supply of the 073 engine to the Portovaya CS impossible,” the company said in a statement, RFE/RL reported.

Canadian sanctions were lifted to bring turbine to Germany after Gazprom claimed its lack was reason for reduced gas flow to EU, at 40%. “Now the repaired turbine has been returned and ready to work at any time. There are no technical reasons for the decreased flow,” said German chancellor Scholz.