Ukraine conducts offensive operations in three sectors, makes gains – ISW

Ukrainian troops.

Credit: Ukraine's General Staff.

In its daily update, the Institute for Study of War has assessed that Ukrainian forces have carried out counteroffensive measures in three distinct sectors along the frontline on June 19 and “made gains,” according to various sources. A Russian military blogger confirmed that the Ukrainian military forces continued their strategic onslaughts in the areas northwest, northeast, and southwest of Bakhmut on the same day. They also asserted that the Ukrainian forces progressed near Krasnopolivka, which lies approximately 12km northeast of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Malyar, further confirmed the successes of the Ukrainian forces in the past week. She stated that the Ukrainian troops operating in the Tavrisk direction (Zaporizhzhia) had moved forward by as much as seven kilometers and managed to reclaim 113 square kilometers of terrain, including eight settlements in the western regions of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, ISW notes.

Russian military commentators allege that the Ukrainian forces have also launched attacks to the south of Velyka Novosilka, located in the western Donetsk Oblast. Footage shared on June 19, with geolocation data, verified the liberation of Pyatykhatky by Ukrainian forces, a settlement approximately 25km southwest of Orikhiv in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Reports of conflicts to the south and southwest of Orikhiv throughout June 19 have also emerged, with military bloggers highlighting the sustained confrontations in these regions. The UK Ministry of Defense assessed on June 19 that Russia has likely relocated significant portions of the Dnipro Grouping of Forces from the eastern bank of Kherson Oblast towards the directions of Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut. This move is viewed as a response to the successful counteroffensive strategies deployed by the Ukrainian forces in the last 10 days.

Other takeaways from the report:

Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations in at least three sectors of the frontline and made gains on June 19.

Russian forces conducted drone and missile strikes targeting southern Ukraine on June 19.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported that the Chinese government reiterated that it is not providing, and will not provide, lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine.

US defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin indicated that it is ready to help Ukraine fly and maintain Lockheed’s F-16 fighter jets if NATO states agree to send them to Ukraine.

Kremlin-affiliated Russian tech giant Yandex claimed that international sanctions against Russia prevented the company from providing the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) with user data in compliance with a Russian security law, resulting in a significant fine.

Russian forces made gains in the Kupyansk area and continued ground attacks along the Svatove-Kreminna line.

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations while Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks near Bakhmut.

Russian and Ukrainian forces conducted limited attacks on the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line and made marginal gains.

Ukrainian forces conducted limited ground attacks along the administrative border between western Donetsk and eastern Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Ukrainian forces conducted limited ground attacks in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Wagner Group continues efforts to expand its recruitment pool in the wake of significant losses in Ukraine.

Russian sources claimed that a car carrying a Zaporizhzhia Oblast occupation official exploded in Simferopol, occupied Crimea.

Tags: Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023